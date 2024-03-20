Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy was among the huge list of movies and series announced by Amazon Prime Video on March 19. He will be seen next in Remo D'Souza's directorial venture, in which he plays a father who takes charge of fulfilling his little girl's dreams. The upcoming movie Be Happy also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Johny Lever, and Inayat Verma in lead roles. Remo D'Souza also takes charge of the writing for the film along with Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo and Chirag Garg. Amazon Prime Releases: From Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae, Check Out the List of Series and Movies Here.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Be Happy Announced!

Abhishek Bachchan's next film, Be Happy, also made its place among the long list of movies and series slated to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was officially announced at the Amazon Prime Video event held on March 19. Abhishek Bachchan later took to his Instagram handle to share the film's first look. The movie, produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza, promises to take users on an emotional roller coaster as it tells the story of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to be a successful dancer. The movie highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter's dreams.

Did You Know That the Film Earlier Had Salman Khan in the Lead Role?

Remo D'Souza, in an interview, said that he had earlier been involved in a project with Salman Khan and Daisy Shah, which never went on floors. The director later did Race 3 with Salman. Soon after, there were many reports of Salman being replaced by Abhishek Bachchan for the film. Addressing these, Remo revealed that he was working on a project with Abhishek, but it was not Dancing Dad and a completely different project. Abhishek Bachchan Replaces Salman Khan in Remo D'Souza's 'Dancing Dad' Project; Nora Fatehi to be Female Lead - Reports.

As Salman Khan's untitled project with Remo D'Souza never happened, here's the director compensating us with a film with Abhishek Bachchan on a similar topic. Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy has now grabbed our attention, and we look forward to what the duo offers viewers in their upcoming film.

