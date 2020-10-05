The teaser video of Bell Bottom just dropped on the internet. Of course, the hype around the film has been high since the release of its poster. The Akshay Kumar starrer with rest of the ensemble cast has managed to pique the interest of the fans. The film has him in the lead but not without actresses Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. However, the first teaser video has only revealed Akshay's character. Bell Bottom Story Revealed! Akshay Kumar's Rescue Mission Will Involve Saving Indians on Board a Hijacked Plane.

His look from the movie was already out. This video is kind of its extended version as he stylishly walks amid the airplanes, wearing retro attires and shades. Apart from the set up of an airport and Akki's charm, the teaser does not have much to offer. None of the female leads were seen in this one, but may be look-reveals might be reserved for the next teasers or trailer. Check out below.

Bell Bottom Promo:

The spy-thriller film is written by Aseem Arrora, Parveez Sheikh and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is slated to be released on 2 April 2021 'in cinemas.' What are your thoughts on the first promo of Bell Bottom?

