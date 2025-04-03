Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in the country. The Bollywood superstar, known as the King of the Box Office, failed to meet audience expectations with his Eid 2025 release, Sikandar. The action drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, marked Salman Khan's comeback to the big screen after more than a year. The movie featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Instead of reinforcing his successful Eid track record, the film faced backlash for its poor storyline and weak performances, garnering unimpressive reviews. Amid Sikandar's poor performance, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, was allegedly seen engaging in a war of words with fans who were trolling the film. ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

Did Sajid Nadiadwala’s Wife Warda Nadiadwala Clap Back at Trolls?

On Wednesday (April 2), Warda Nadiadwala took to her X (previously Twitter) handle to re-share some positive reviews for Sikandar. She expressed her gratitude to fans for showering love on the Salman Khan starrer. However, a fan of the Bollywood superstar claimed that she used abusive language in some of her replies to the tweets that were slamming their film and trolling the team.

One of the users wrote, "Yhi tweets dikhadena bhai ko aur khna movie to Blockbuster hogyi ...Jaahil Awrat." She simply replied to it by writing "Get well soon."

Warda Nadiadwala Replies to ‘Sikandar’ Trolls

Yhi tweets dikhadena bhai ko aur khna movie to Blockbuster hogyi ....JAAHIL AWRAT 😡😡 — Danish Khan (@BeiNGDaNiSHK3) April 2, 2025

However another fan replied to Warda and shared screenshots of her replies in which she could be seen abusing Salman Khan's fans. The user wrote, "This type of language is unexpected coming from you. Mam, At least u should come forward & accept d failure. Paid reviews & all hv never been associated with Salman sir. Ups & downs keep happening in d industry, but what’s the harm in coming forward & accepting the verdict?"

Salman Khan Fan Accuses Warda Nadiadwala of Allegedly Abusing Users Over Negative ‘Sikandar’ Reviews

This type of language is unexpected coming from you. Mam, At least u should come forward & accept d failure. Paid reviews & all hv never been associated with Salman sir. Ups & downs keep happening in d industry, but what’s the harm in coming forward & accepting the verdict?" pic.twitter.com/jVhj50hCQq — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) April 2, 2025

When another fan asked the specific user in which post she had written all these abusive replies, the person wrote. "She deleted them all."

Warda Nadiadwala’s Abusive Posts Deleted?

She Deleted them all — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) April 2, 2025

According to the makers, Sikandar has collected INR 141.15 crore worldwide three days after its release. However, negative reviews and poor word of mouth are contributing to its declining box office collection. Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The movie was released on Sunday, March 30, on the occasion of Eid.

