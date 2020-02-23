Bhagyashree Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Maine Pyar Kiya Girl

Photo credit: Instagram

Bhagyashree is still known as the Maine Pyar Kiya girl. The woman every man wanted as his wife. The coy, sweet and lovely Suman who Prem falls hopelessly in love with. She is still the woman many men would love to get married to. But after the stupendous success of the film, she left the glitz and glamour of the world to play the role of a housewife for real. The actress who has now returned to movies has no qualms about her decision. Maine Pyar Kiya Actress Bhagyashree’s Husband Himalaya Dassani Arrested in Gambling Racket

Bhagyashree in an interview with Humans Of Bombay had said, "I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud." She was happy and brave to make a decision like that and that's all that matters.

But on her birthday today, we would like to tell you a bit more about Bhagyashree.

#Not films but TV

Bhagyashree debuted on Television first and then into films. She was part of Amol Palekar's series on Little Women called Kachichi Dhoop. She got the role after the actress who was supposed to be part of the cast bailed out suddenly.

#Movies after marriage

It's a wrong perception that she didn't work in movies after her marriage. She worked with her husband in three movies post marriage, Qaid Main Hai Bulbul, Tyagi and Paayal.

#Royalty to Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyashree belongs to the royal family of Patwardhans. Her father was the Maharaja of Sangli

#Eloped in love

Bhagyashree eloped with Himalaya Desani because her parents were dead against this union. They had a small temple ceremony which was attended by Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya among others.

#Permission for Maine Pyar Kiya

Bhagyshree revealed in an interview that even when she had broken up with Himalaya then, she sought permission from his family before agreeing to do Maine Pyar Kiya. They didn't have a problem and she started shooting.