Due to escalating war-like tensions between India and Pakistan, Maddock Films has decided to postpone the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. Furthermore, the film’s theatrical release has now been replaced with a direct-to-OTT premiere. Bhool Chuk Maaf, a comedy with a time-loop twist, was originally scheduled to release in cinemas on May 9. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, the film is directed by Karan Sharma. Just In: 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Theatrical Release Called Off Amid Operation Sindoor, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Film To Release Directly on Prime Video on THIS Date.

However, following India's retaliatory strikes on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a tense situation has developed between the two nations. In light of this, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf decided to defer the theatrical release - a move that seems reasonable, given the current public mood and heightened security concerns, which may deter cinema-goers.

Their official statement read, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND."

Maddock Films' Statement on 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

The spirit of the nation comes first! 🇮🇳 Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @PrimeVideoIN, May 16 #BhoolChukMaafOnPrime pic.twitter.com/xfSjoFpVhy — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) May 8, 2025

Fans Suspicious of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf's OTT Release

However, not all netizens are convinced by this reasoning. Some are questioning why, if the 'spirit of the nation' is the concern, the release hasn’t simply been postponed to a later date for a theatrical debut, rather than being shifted to a digital platform. They point to the film’s relatively low buzz and underwhelming pre-release ticket sales as the real reasons behind the decision. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Song ‘Ting Ling Sajna’: Dhanashree Verma Sizzles in Red in This Item Track Featuring Rajkummar Rao.

‘No Buzz and Low Advance Booking’

No buzz and low advance booking are the real reasons https://t.co/31aK6pYVbj — Nishant Mishra (@NISH2404) May 8, 2025

‘Raid 2 Running Successfully’

What does this film have to do with spirit of the nation? When raid 2 running successfully? https://t.co/MZwVehdZ7c — ĞÅűŘÄV (@GauravSrkians) May 8, 2025

‘You Don’t Want Flop Film’

Tell it clearly that you don't want flop Film that's why you shifted your film From Theatre to OTT https://t.co/e2WFVizfHd — ALEX 🚩 (@onlycinema_post) May 8, 2025

‘Could’ve Easily Delayed It Like They Did Last Month’

They could've easily delayed it like they did last month when it was supposed to come out on April 10 & changed it to May 9. The film had almost zero buzz & advance booking was dismal even a day before the release. Skipping theatrical release & opting for OTT makes sense from… https://t.co/g54YW6EuLS — Gaurang Chauhan (@GaurangChauhan) May 8, 2025

‘Using the Mock Drills as an Excuse’

Haha, the movie had a fan premier and probably didn't get good reviews. So they decided to bring it straight to OTT by using the mock drills as an excuse. https://t.co/pugRmNvwvS — Prassang Goyal (@PrassangGoyal) May 8, 2025

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Advance Sales Before Cancellation

That said, according to Pinkvilla, Bhool Chuk Maaf had already sold over 3,000 tickets prior to the cancellation of its theatrical release. Trade analysts had projected an opening day collection of INR 2–3 crore - considered a ‘fair’ start - with expectations that the film could perform better if positively received by critics and first-day-first-show audiences.

In the last couple of years, Maddock Films has seen two blockbusters in Chhaava and Stree 2, one superhit in Munjya and an underperformer in Sky Force. BCM was their first movie with Rao since the blockbuster success of Stree 2; alas, we may never know if they could have replicated the hit formula.

