Bhumi Pednekar Shares a Super Hot Selfie to Reveal her Lockdown Mantra

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How are you helping yourself in lockdown? Have you taken up any hobbies or are you busy spending all your time reading or learning to cook some new dishes? We bet every individual is having his own quarantine mantra and our celebs are no different. Bhumi Pednekar, in particular, is making the most of her quarantine by doing things that motivate her enough. No, we don't mean cooking up dishes for her family but instead sweating it out hard while she keeps hogging. When Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar Took the Cycling Shorts Out for a Spin With Oodles of Sophistication!

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress took to her Instagram account to share a rather hot post-workout selfie. She further captioned her picture with her lockdown mantra that read Eat..Sleep..Workout x Repeat. Yup, it sounds familiar since that has been the motto of our lives since forever. Though its intensity has certainly increased in the past few days. Also, we have no qualms in admitting that "workout" doesn't find a place in our lockdown mantra. For us, it's only, 'Eat, Sleep, Repeat'. Bhumi Pednekar Says Shine On, Her Sequin Dress From Deme Is a House Party Wardrobe Staple!

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Post

Bhumi Pednekar had earlier urged her fans and admirers to extend some monetary help towards the daily wage earners working in the entertainment industry. While celebs are doing their bit, it's time we show some support in this time of need.