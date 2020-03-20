Bhumi Pednekar Says Shine On, Her Sequin Dress From Deme Is a House Party Wardrobe Staple!

Bhumi Pednekar in Deme Sequin Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love Bhumi Pednekar's sheer grit! If her refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles is aptly complemented with a slew of unconventional roles then she believes in pulling the plug with her experimental styles off-screen too. We love how Bhumi has exceptionally spruced up and embraced a risque style play with her go-to fashion stylist Pranita Shetty. A lilac mini dress from Deme laced with sequins was teamed with beige strappy sandals and glossy glam. While her strong on-screen presence keeps the audiences hooked, her off-screen shenanigans keep the fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi Pednekar rarely skips the style beat and has developed a carefully curated tried and tested knack to go for silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame the most. She has long given up the signature looks that bordered high on chic, street style fun and ethno cool.

A quintessential outsider, the YRF find, Bhumi compliments those cute girl-next-door vibes with a glamourous streak. Here is a closer look.

Bhumi Pednekar - Lilac Dreams

A lilac mini dress laced with sequins and an asymmetrical hemline was teamed with strappy sandals center-parted wavy hair and glossy nude glam.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019. She will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal, scheduled for a release on 21 February 2020 and in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020.