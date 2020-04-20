When Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar Took the Cycling Shorts Out for a Spin With Oodles of Sophistication!

Cycling Shorts Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The stretchy sports shorts, athletic apparel has transitioned and become a wardrobe basic. From what was perceived as a transient Kardashian-inspired trend that was adapted by runway designers and executed more brilliantly by street style mafia. A versatile garment that is also a tricky trend to master, it can look cool sporty chic with sneakers and transform into elegant sophisticated one with a sharp blazer, shirt and heels. After scouring some of Instagram's most stylish feeds from Bollywood, we zeroed in on Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for some inspirations.

A perfect style to flaunt the toned calves and thighs, the challenge of cycling shorts as the newest wrinkle to flaunt is to nail the silhouette right. A spring trend that's amassed a plethora of hues to flaunt, here is a closer look at how our fashionistas aced it.

Ananya Panday - Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya flaunted a Dafna May creation featuring a bandeau bralette and matching pale toned blazer and shorts. Vinyl and orange strappy heels, a layered necklace, textured ponytail and subtle makeup completed her look. Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us.

Cycling Shorts Fashion Trend - Ananya Panday for Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday - The Peacock Magazine Photoshoot

Styled by Ami Patel, it was a shimmery black set of a cropped cold shoulder blouse with shorts. Metallic and neon high-tops, wavy hair, nude pink lips and defined eyes completed her look.

Cycling Shorts Fashion Trend - Ananya Panday for The Peacock Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Filmfare Awards 2018

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, it was a Vera Wang creation featuring a strapless slit top replete with motifs, short pants and a blazer. Black Gucci pumps, gold jewellery and a gold clutch from Elie Saab, a stunning makeup of dark eyes, nude lips with a centre-parted sleek hairdo rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Cycling Shorts Fashion Trend - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for Filmfare Awards 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone - Chhapaak Promotion

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika teamed a white shirt from Jacquemus with black cycling shorts, belt from Acne Studios, black Nike sporty shoes, textured waves and subtle makeup. Deepika Padukone Throws Some Monochrome Magic As She Wears a Sultry Monokini For Elle India.

Cycling Shorts Fashion Trend - Deepika Padukone for Chhappak Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar - Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Styled by Mohit Rai, Bhumi’s Hene ensemble featuring short pants coupled with strappy heels, low back ponytail and subtle makeup was a tad disappointing. When Bhumi Pednekar Had Us Gazing at Her Monochrome Photoshoot for Elle!

Cycling Shorts Fashion Trend - Bhumi Pednekar for Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A trend that is functional, versatile and statement-making, the cycling shorts are worth a try. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.