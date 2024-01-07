As Bollywood's ethereal beauty Bipasha Basu turns 45 on January 7, 2024, her journey in the film industry stands as a testament to her unparalleled charisma and acting prowess. From her captivating debut to carving a niche in diverse roles, Basu's career is a testament to her versatility and dedication to her craft. Bipasha Basu Wraps Up 2023, Shares Precious Moments With Hubby Karan Singh Grover and Daughter Devi (Watch Video).

Bipasha Basu's Top 5 Movies:

Raaz (2002)

Basu made an impactful entry into Bollywood with "Raaz," essaying the role of Sanjana, a newlywed tormented by supernatural occurrences. Her portrayal showcased a blend of vulnerability and strength, earning critical acclaim.

Jism (2003)

This erotic thriller marked Basu's bold performance as Sonia, a seductive woman entangled in a web of desire and deceit. Her portrayal earned her accolades for her uninhibited portrayal.

No Entry (2005)

In this comedy, Basu portrayed the lively and vivacious Bobby, exhibiting her impeccable comic timing alongside an ensemble cast. Her role added flair to the film's entertainment quotient.

Corporate (2006)

As Nishigandha Dasgupta, Basu showcased her versatility, portraying a shrewd corporate professional navigating the ruthless corporate world. Her performance earned praise for its depth and portrayal of power dynamics.

Race (2008)

Basu added glamour and intrigue to this thriller, playing Sonia, a woman embroiled in schemes and betrayals. Her character's complexity and Basu's portrayal added layers to the gripping narrative. Bipasha Basu Says ‘Love Yourself’ As She Shares Jaw-Dropping Video Montage Featuring Herself in a White Top With Plunging Neckline – WATCH.

As Bipasha Basu rings in her 45th year, her cinematic journey stands as a testament to her dedication, talent, and ability to portray an array of characters with finesse. From her early breakthroughs to becoming a versatile performer across genres, Basu has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Here's to celebrating her exceptional career and wishing her continued success and happiness in the years ahead. Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu!

