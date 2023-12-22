Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to emphasize the importance of self-love. The actress shared a jaw-dropping video montage with the caption ‘Love Yourself’. As a mommy to a lovely baby girl, Bipasha is seen donning a white top with a plunging neckline. She accentuated her striking features with subtle makeup and added glamour to her look with a layered neckpiece. Bipasha Basu Rings in Christmas 2023 Dancing With Daughter Devi and Hubby Karan Singh Grover (Watch Video).

Gorgeous Bipasha Basu

