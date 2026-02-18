Jaipur, February 18: Precious metal (Gold and Silver) prices in Jaipur’s bullion market saw a notable decline on Wednesday, February 18, offering some relief to buyers during the ongoing wedding season. Following a trend in global markets, the price for 24-carat gold dropped by over INR 2,000 per 10 grams compared to earlier weekly highs, while silver rates also eased slightly to settle near the INR 2,55,000 per kilogram mark. The price of gold in Jaipur today is INR 1,54,350 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold and INR 1,41,500 for 22 carat gold.

Gold Rates in Jaipur Today, February 18

The retail price for gold in the "Pink City" reflected broader national corrections today. Market experts attribute this dip to a strengthening US dollar and a shift in global investor sentiment. Gold Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

24-Carat Gold (99.9 per cent Purity): Priced at INR 1,54,350 per 10 grams.

22-Carat Gold (Jewellery Purity): Currently trading at INR 1,41,500 per 10 grams.

18-Carat Gold: The rate for 18-carat gold stands at INR 1,15,800 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices in the Local Market

Silver followed the downward trajectory of gold, though its movement was relatively more measured. Industrial demand remains steady, but local prices have adjusted to match the softer international benchmarks.

Silver Price per Kilogram: INR 2,55,900

Silver Price per 100 Grams: INR 25,500

Silver Price per 10 Grams: INR 2,550

Factors Influencing the Trend

Local jewellers in the Johari Bazaar and Tripolia Bazaar regions noted that the current price correction has encouraged a slight uptick in footfall. Analysts suggest that the primary drivers for today's price action are:

Global Cues: A sharp sell-off in international spot markets, where gold hovered around USD 4,886 per ounce.

Currency Fluctuations: The performance of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

Local Demand: While wedding demand is high, buyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive, waiting for dips to make significant purchases.

According to the latest data from the Good Returns website, gold rates (gold prices) in Jaipur remain subject to daily market fluctuations influenced by international trends and local demand. For today, February 18, 22-carat gold is trading at approximately INR 1,41,500 per 10 grams, while the premium 24-carat gold is priced at INR 1,54,350 per 10 grams. Investors and buyers are encouraged to verify these rates with local bullion associations, as final retail prices will include additional costs such as GST and making charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

