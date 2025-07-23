Bollywood divas Sushmita Sen and Fatima Sana Shaikh displayed fascinating and rare camaraderie at an event recently, and the moments between them have gone viral. As the Metro In Dino actress and the former Miss Universe and actress arrived for the Tanishq Diamonds special do in Mumbai, they shared a hug and greeted each other. Not only that, Sush and Fatima were cordial to each other at the press conference. Normally, there may be some friction between actors or actresses at a high-profile event, but these two ladies were professional in their behaviour. In fact, Fatima Sana Shaikh was fangirling over Sushmita Sen, as she expressed her wonderment over Sush's eloquence. Here’s what happened next. Beauty Queen Sushmita Sen Celebrates 31st Anniversary of ‘India’s First Ever Victory at Miss Universe’ in Instagram Carousel Post.

What did Fatima Sana Shaikh say to Sushmita Sen?

At the event where LatestLY was present, Sushmita Sen revealed her love for diamonds and how she buys them for herself, including a big solitaire that she gifted herself. As Sush went on showcasing her knowledge about diamonds, Fatima Sana Shaikh quipped, “Itne acche se bologe toh main pyar mein pad jaoongi” (Your eloquence will make me fall in love with you).

Girl Code Between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sushmita Sen

The girl code between the actresses, with the junior fangirling over the senior, reminded us of high school days. Fatima didn’t hide her admiration for Sushmita, and Sush reciprocated with utmost grace. “Maine manaa kab kiya hai? Pado” (When have I objected? Do fall in love with me), Sushmita Sen replied lovingly to the Aap Jaisa Koi movie actress, holding her hand.

Fatima Sana Shaikh 'Falling in Love' With Sushmita Sen - Watch Video:

Sushmita Sen and Fatima Sana Shaikh - Sassy and Classy

The two actresses were generally in a good mood, and classy in their interactions with the media, fans and guests. There were no tantrums and no hoity-toity behaviour. It’s not common in today’s Instagram Reel-influenced world, where everyone behaves like a celebrity and forces their videos upon the audience. Fatima also shared a hug with actress Elli AvrRam at the Tanishq event. Elli AvrRam was recently in the news for her professional association with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, as it was rumoured that they were dating. ‘Maine Masti Mazak Mein Bola’: Ashish Chanchlani Clarifies His ‘Will Never Date Elli AvrRam’ Remark, Says It Was Taken Out of Context (Watch Video).

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sushmita Sen Share a Hug - Watch Video:

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl Present With Her

Incidentally, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl arrived at the event along with her and captured her on video, as she walked in. Later, the actor opened up about Sushmita Sen in an interview with Instant Bollywood, When asked if he has ever gifted a diamond to Sushmita Sen, or if she has ever gifted him one, Rohman revealed, "Jis hisab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, Inshallah zaroor (I don't have the means to gift her the kind of diamonds she likes. The day I become capable and earn that much, with God’s grace, I will buy it). ‘Abhi Meri Aukaat Nahi’: Sushmita Sen’s Ex Rohman Shawl Reveals He Can’t Afford the 22-Carat Diamond She Loves, Hopes To Gift It to Her Someday (Watch Video).

Rohman Shawl Talks About Gifting Diamonds to Sushmita Sen – Watch Video:

The Tanishq Diamonds soiree was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, June 18, 2025, ushering in a new era in the way diamonds are marketed and sold in the Indian jewellery business. In partnership with the renowned De Beers brand, India’s favourite jewellery brand by the Tata group launched the Tanishq Diamonds Expertise Centre, especially to cater to its women customers.

Apart from Sushmita Sen, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Elli Avrram, the Tanishq event also saw actresses Sapna Pabbi and Sarah Jane Dias on the ramp, with actress Sayani Gupta as the emcee for the event. It was heartwarming to see all females bond on the stage. Sisters before misters, indeed!

