Looks like the acting keeda has bitten filmmaker Boney Kapoor. After making an impressive debut in AK VS AK, Boney Kapoor will now be seen playing father to Ranbir Kapoor on-screen. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Boney and Dimple Kapadia have been roped in to play parents to Ranbir Kapoor in his next untitled film with Luv Ranjan. Janhvi Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note for Father Boney Kapoor, Says She and Gunjan Saxena 'Have the Best Fathers in the Whole World'.

A source close to the film told the portal that it took quite a bit of convincing on the part of Boney's children to get him to come on-board for the movie. "Boney was their reference point. While the filmmaker had refused the offer, Luv persisted. He asked Arjun Kapoor to convince him and the actor promptly reached out to him, and also got Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi to do the convincing. Eventually, Boney gave in," the source revealed. Here’s When Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com!.

While Ranbir and Shraddha left for Noida on January 9 to begin the film's schedule, Boney and the others will reach the sets on January 11. As per the reports, the film was set to be shot in Spain but given the pandemic and the delay that already took place, the makers will be shooting for the film in India itself.

