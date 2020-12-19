It was almost a year ago when it was confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are teaming up for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com. The untitled project has not gone on floors yet and this film would also mark Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration. While announcing about this film, the makers had stated that this untitled project would release in March 2021, however, due to the pandemic situation there were several ongoing shooting of films that had to be stalled causing in a delay. Confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor to Romance Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's Next Holi Release, Film to Hit the Screens on March 26, 2021.

Post lockdown, Ranbir Kapoor has been occupied with Brahmastra and Shamshera. A source has now revealed to Mirror, that the actor will start shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com from the first week of January 2021. The film will reportedly be shot in Ghaziabad, Delhi, Noida and also at a few overseas locations. About the actor’s schedule, the source was quoted as saying, “It’s just a small schedule to start with and will end by January 14. Right after, Ranbir moves to the final leg of Brahmastra from mid-January during which he will shoot two songs and a few scenes. The film is expected to wrap up before January 31.” Shraddha Kapoor Is Excited to Be Working with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Next.

The source further elaborated, “Ranbir no longer wants his films to take so long to finish; the idea is to shoot nonstop for Luv’s film and complete it by May 2021.” The report also suggests that if the shoot isn’t wrapped up as per the planned schedule, Ranbir Kapoor will charge extra for each day he has to shoot. There has been no official update by when this untitled rom-com will go on floors. Stay tuned for further updates!

