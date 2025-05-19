Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress-model is grabbing headlines with her unique red carpet looks. After turning heads with a vibrant "Parrot Look" at the opening ceremony of the prestigious film festival on Sunday (Day 6), Urvashi wore a black gown with a billowing bottom. While the actress looked gorgeous in her outfit, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Soon after videos of Urvashi's red carpet appearance surfaced online, netizens couldn’t help but notice her torn dress. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Parrot Look’ and Overdone Makeup Get Internet Talking; Bhumi Pednekar and Orry Root for ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress (See Pics).

Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Oops’ Moment at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela may not always choose the best outfits, but her bold and unique picks always get people talking. Compared to her first look at Cannes 2025, the actress's second appearance was a bit more subtle. Urvashi walked the red carpet in a sheer black gown by Naja Saade Couture. The ensemble featured sheer full-length sleeves, a corset-style bodice, and a voluminous skirt. In pictures shared on her Instagram, the actress could be seen gracefully posing for the cameras, exuding confidence and charm. However, in videos featuring the actress, eagle-eyed netizens spotted a hole in the left underarm area of her gown, sparking discussions online.

Urvashi Rautela’s 2nd Red Carpet Look at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela’s Wardrobe Mishap at Cannes 2025 Draws Hilarious Reactions Online

Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe malfunction, which occurred on a global stage, sparked widespread discussions regarding red carpet prep and whether the move was intentional to garner attention. On the other hand, Urvashi, who has been a favourite among meme pages for her quirky responses in interviews, faced hilarious comments in connection with her popular tag "First Indian Woman."

Urvashi Rautela’s Viral Video From Red Carpet of Cannes 2025

Reacting to her red carpet video on Reddit, a user wrote, "Wearing something like this on global stage is so unacceptable," while another joked, "First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?" Another user commented, "First actress to blow a flying kiss with torn dress," while another wrote, "Honestly, this looks like something she did on purpose to garner attention." Old Video of Urvashi Rautela Getting Stuck in Revolving Door at Cannes Film Festival Goes Viral (Watch).

Internet Reacts to Urvashi Rautela’s Slightly Torn Dress at Cannes 2025

Reddit Comments

Urvashi Rautela’s Day 1 Look at Cannes 2025

On the work front, Urvashi, who was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj, will reportedly be seen in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Renata Fonte alongside Michele Morrone.

