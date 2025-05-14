The 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riviera on Tuesday, May 13. Actress Urvashi Rautela turned heads at Cannes 2025 as she attended the screening of the film Partir un Jour in a striking multicoloured fishtail gown with a strapless neckline. Her bold look sparked quite a buzz online, with netizens sharing mixed reactions. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, also joined in to cheer for Urvashi's eye-catching appearance. Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2025 Look Sparks Funny Memes! ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress Walks Red Carpet in Colourful Gown and Crystal Parrot Clutch, Internet Reacts With ‘First Indian Ever’ Jokes.

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 Look

On the inaugural day of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a multicoloured fishtail-styled gown and carried a crystal parrot clutch from the brand Judith Leiber, priced at a whopping INR 4,68,064. In photos and videos shared online, close-up shots of Urvashi also revealed her heavily done makeup, which did not seem appealing to many fans. The Daaku Maharaaj actress was also seen kissing the parrot clutch in viral pictures.

Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes Film Festival 2025

Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Parrot Look’ at Cannes 2025 Receives Mixed Reactions

Pictures of Urvashi Rautela's viral 'Parrot Look' at Cannes 2025 were shared on Diet Sabya, a fashion content page on Instagram. Commenting under the post, a large group of netizens shared hilarious reactions on Urvashi's vibrant appearance. Several users criticised the actress for her weird outfit. A user commented, "Church window?" While another said, "First lady to ignore the dressing regulations of the Cannes Film Festival authority." Another comment read, "Horrendous job overall. Makeup, hair, dress. Everything."

Netizens React to Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 Look

Instagram Comments

Bhumi Pednekar, Orry All Hearts for Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 Look

Bhumi Pednekar and Orry also shared their thoughts on Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2025 look, and they seemed to absolutely love it. Orry wrote, "Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked canned red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela. The only thing missing is the Rolex." On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Uff love her (parrot emoji)."

Some Photos From Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 Look

Bhumi Pednekar and Orry React to Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Parrot Look’

Instagram Comments

Let us tell you that a large section of netizens also appreciated Urvashi Rautela for for so-called weird look and representing India internationally at the Cannes. Appreciating her for the unique style, a netizen wrote, "To be frank, its so unique comparing those gowns." Another user commented, "She is looking stunning." Cannes Film Festival 2025: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Actress Nitanshi Goel Is All Set To Make Her Cannes Debut.

Not Everyone Mocked Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 Look

Instagram Comments

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival 2025 will conclude on May 24. Apart from Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Nitanshi Goel, Shalini Passi, Payal Kapadia, Simi Grewal, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter are among the other Indian celebs that will walk the red carpet of the prestigious film festival.

