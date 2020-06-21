Did you know that Chandrachur Singh almost played the role of Aman in the iconic romantic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? The revelation was first made by director Karan Johar on his appearance on Zee TV's talk show, Yaaron Ki Baaraat. The filmmaker said that he approached the actor who turned down the role even before the narration. The monumentally popular supporting role was played by Salman Khan in the movie, eventually. Now, Chandrachur Singh is making a comeback in the showbiz with the web-series, Aarya, where he stars alongside Sushmita Sen. In an interaction with DNA, the actor was asked about the time he turned down Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"It was my loss that's all I can say. It is a very nice and cult film and the fact is that, what was meant to be, was meant to be. It's one of those decisions you make and learn from that," Chandrachur replied.

Let us also take a moment to revisit what Karan Johar had revealed about this casting fail. Johar had said on the chat show, "I had thought of casting Chandrachur Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after three other actors rejected the role. I was told nobody wants to do the role and I was already stressed. So I went to give Chandrachur a narration and after the first day, he asked me to call him and meet the next day. When I called him a day later, he told me he would do the film and asked for a complete narration." Aarya: Twitterati Compare Chandrachur Singh With Shashi Tharoor and We're Tripping Over It.

But, unfortunately, the meeting did not turn out well for the aspiring director back then. "I went all the way from Malabar Hill to Seven Bungalows and then, even before I could start, he refused to do my film. I just thought he could have told me that on the phone and saved my two hours of travel time," Karan had revealed. Well, in hindsight things did not turn out well for the rising actor after this meeting either. But we are glad to see him on the screen again.

