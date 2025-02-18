Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in the theatres on February 14, 2025. The Bollywood film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a Maratha king and the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha dynasty. Vicky Kaushal plays Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Maharani Yesubai. While the historical drama is earning widespread appreciation for its performances, there is one actor who stood out with his acting prowess, and that is Vineet Kumar Singh, who portrayed Kavi Kalash. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic Chhaava has received overwhelming appreciation ever since. Audiences are left captivated by the impactful performances of each character in the film. While the lead actors have done their part, the supporting roles have also left a lasting impact on the viewers. We are talking about Vineet Kumar Singh. The actor is most popular for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, portraying the role of Kavi Kalash, a poet who joins Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Maratha court and also joins him against his battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna).

A scene from Chhaava has gone viral, where Vineet Kumar's character, Kavi Kalash, meets his fate while being tortured by Aurangzeb. Kavi Kalash, who stood by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj till the end, has a heartbreaking final moment in the film. Viewers were deeply moved and shared their emotional reactions on social media. However, the movie doesn't end with Kavi Kalash's tragic passing and features more heartwrenching moments in the climax.

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise upon him. Reacting to the impressive acting, a user wrote, "This man was a SURPRISE PACKAGE of #CHHAAVA ! What a TERRIFIC performance!" while another commented, "You are a generational talent, man. Bollywood is truly unfortunate for not utilizing your talent to its fullest." ‘Chhaava’ Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Blockbuster on Opening Weekend, Crosses INR 100 Crore in Collections.

Take a bow, @vineetkumar_s! What an incredible performance. Watched Chhava for the third time in a row, and the goosebumps are still the same. You are a generational talent, man. Bollywood is truly unfortunate for not utilizing your talent to its fullest. pic.twitter.com/CNYmafIVnM — अनिक (Anik) (@anik_uwach) February 16, 2025

This man was a SURPRISE PACKAGE of #CHHAAVA ! What a TERRIFIC performance! @vineetkumar_s 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1fGDN8JUVb — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 16, 2025

@vineetkumar_s I am always a big fan of your acting and the best one for Mukkebaaj but now you have set another level of your acting skills and believe this one is your best in class. Welcome back again for amazing us with this class.#Chhaava pic.twitter.com/OeHWwfK2HW — Rahul Varshney (@RahulVa03406853) February 17, 2025

This guy @vineetkumar_s was Absolutely BangOn in Chhaava 🔥💥 Deserves All The Success 💥 #Chhaava pic.twitter.com/QxSLupT441 — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) February 17, 2025

In his latest Instagram post, Vineet Kumar Singh shared his journey - from starring in Mukkabaaz to struggling to find work and now landing a role in Chhaava and rediscovering success. He thanked the director and makers for giving him the chance to be part of such an iconic film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viineet Kumar Siingh (@vineet_ksofficial)

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

