Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions. Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing, "'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs100 cr mark..." ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Sees Significant Jump, Records INR 121.43 Crore in Total Earnings.

The film, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler. In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his "toughest role" yet. The actor underwent immense physical and mental preparation to embody the historical figure, both in terms of his appearance and his understanding of the era. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Beats ‘Padmaavat’ With Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood Historical; Is the Movie Already a Blockbuster?

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Vicky said.

"I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on," Vicky said during an interview with ANI.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

