Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Movie Review: Ajay Singh's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, releasing straight on Netflix, is all about playing with your expectations. It has a killer premise - of a heist going in a plane that also gets hijacked at the same time. It drops pulpy twists on you and changes your opinion about certain plotholes. Finally, it comes off as a major surprise when you go in with least expectations, like I did, and that's what I kinda like when it comes to my cinema, albeit Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga still has some glaring hiccups. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Streaming Date and Time: Here's How to Watch Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's Netflix Heist Thriller Online.

Neha (Yami Gautam Dhar) is an air-hostess who is wooed by Ankit (Sunny Kaushal) a passenger on one of her flights, who works for a diamond insurance firm. Soon enough they begin a whirlwind affair and soon enough Neha gets dragged into Ankit's money troubles.

You see, Ankit has fallen afoul with certain bad elements after a deal went wrong, and he owes them big money. When the problems creates a major trouble in their personal lives, Neha and Ankit decide to rob a diamond encrusted mobile phone mid-air in Neha's flight that's worth crores, which Ankit's firm is flying from Al-Barkat to New Delhi.

However, what should have been a less complicated job becomes more troublesome when the flight is hijacked by three masked men who claim to be Kashmiri militants. As they get the flight diverted to Kullu, Ankit and Neha desperately try to get their job done on the flight without losing their lives in the process.

Watch the Trailer:

The first half of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is filled with reddest of the red flags. The romance between Ankit and Neha is quite creepy even if it is presented in a bubblegum manner, as we have a guy who is stalking and wearing an uninterested girl down both physically and on social media. Then we have the buildup to the heist that is littered with red flags and red herrings, and so is the hijack that keeps you pondering about certain things that don't really fit within logic.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, however, tries to divert you away from these when it loses you in the thrills generated when a mid-air heist is imposed upon a hijack drama. But I sincerely feel it is when the flight lands in Kullu is where Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga gets into better form as it piles twists upon twists and change into something Abbas-Mustan would be proud of. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Yami Gautam Looks Radiant As She Jams to the Romantic Track ‘Jaaniye’ (Watch Video).

The narrative that it adopts here do clear up several of the logic 'plotholes' I had with the film. It's not that the writing is extremely clever - I wish some of those red flags and red herrings didn't feel so obvious and the makers did rein in some of the over-explanation of the twists. But those twists has enough pulp in them to make the James Hadley Chase fan in me satiated enough. However, the final scene and the sequel-bait epilogue feels way too hard on the face to make an impact (also reminded me how a certain Fahad Faasil and Rima Kallingal film did a similar scene better).

As for the performances, Yami Gautam is striking enough as defiant air-hostess caught between a troubled romance and a daring crime. Sunny Kaushal is just about okay in the initial portions, but gets better towards the latter portions. Sharad Kelkar is quite good in his limited screentime.

Final Thoughts

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a twisty affair with a captivating premise that keeps you thrilled enough till the last scene. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.0

