Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

On Wednesday, the 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video in which she could be seen jamming to the romantic track 'Jaaniye' from 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

"Light/Camera/prop/sound & filminess handled by Me Completely in love with 'jaaniye' & now this cover by immensely talented @noorchahal. In times where it's very hard for a composition to stand out, Thank you for this @vishalmishraofficial.... #Jaaniye has been playing on loop The only reason I pushed myself to the reel world & can't complain #ChorNikalkeBhaga in 2 days on @netflix_in ! Till then wish you all a great week with your #Jaaniyes," she captioned the post.

In the video, Yami could be seen donning a deep-neck yellow dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.

Soon after she dropped the video, her fans and followers swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Din Ki Shubh Shuruwat," a user commented.

Another fan wrote, "Have a great day my #Jaaniye Made my day thank u."

"Wow!! You're looking so beautiful thank you for posting Yami," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Ajay Singh the film stars Yami and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles and is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 24.

The trailer of the film promises a roller-coaster ride as the lead pair of the movie planning a mid-air heist. But they will guide the viewers into their own twisted story. Hijack or a Heist? The audience are left intrigued.

Speaking about the film, Sunny earlier said, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the better. Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board. I'm thrilled that our trailer was received so warmly at the Under 25 Summit, it is a film which will make for an all-round audience entertainer and I can't wait for everyone to watch it."

Meanwhile, Yami will also be seen in 'OMG 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

