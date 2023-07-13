Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a year-long break from work to take care of her health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel. Samantha took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap along with a selfie. The Indian adaptation is directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Samantha on her Instagram stories posted selfie as she smiled at the camera and captioned it: "13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Pics From Her Visit to Serbia’s Church of Saint Sava; Citadel Actress Shares Her Journey After She Was Diagnosed With Myositis in 2022.

The actress has been completing all her pending work. Just last week, Samantha concluded the shoot of her upcoming film, Kushi. According to media reports, Samantha will be going on a break to take care of her autoimmune condition, myositis.

