Makers of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel were supposed to release the trailer of the series today but they have postponed it after a train crash near the city of Larissa, Greece that left at least 36 people dead and dozens injured. The Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime Video show dropped a promo earlier announcing March 1 as the release date of its trailer which is now postponed. Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Drops First Look From Russo Brothers’ Series (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).