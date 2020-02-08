Disha Patani, Samantha Akkineni and Alia Bhatt Set the Fashion Ball Rolling this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed of the Week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What a sartorially delightful week this was! You know you are in for a treat when stunners like Disha Patani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt decide to enthral you with their fashion choices. While the Malang and Jaanu actresses were busy with their film promotions, Mukerji was attending Armaan Jain's wedding ceremony and Alia was simply helping a noble cause. From ethnic weaves to modern cuts and casual fashion, this ongoing week was dominated by not one but many silhouettes. Let's elaborate more on each of them. Malang Promotions: Disha Patani Unravels Her Angelic Side in a White Ruffled Dress (View Pics).

Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani was already celebrating Valentine's Week when she stepped out in her red gown with a side slit. The outfit was perfect for her lean figure and the dash of red lips intensified her look further. Clearly, love was in the air for Ms Patani and picking this red colour outfit was her way of showing it.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A staunch Sabyasachi Mukherjee loyalist, Rani Mukerji needs a reason to flaunt his designs. Of course, they all are worth it in the end. We don't know about you guys but we are certainly digging her traditional green all-over print saree with matching raw silk blouse. Oh, and not to miss her cute sling that's probably smaller than her daughter Adira's little finger.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's recent outing to surprise a fan is what a millennial fashion is all about. Pairing a simple crop top with boyfriend jeans and contrast heels is how Gen Z likes to dress these days. A simple but smart choice we say. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Look Fabulous as They Jet Off in Style from Mumbai Airport (See Pics).

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha is another actress who's basking in the glory of Valentine's Day celebration. Her red Raw Mango saree is such a delight for your eyes. And the way she paired it with a matching necklace and burgundy highlights is simply wow.