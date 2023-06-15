Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Serbia for the shoot of Raj & DK’s series Citadel. The actress paid a visit to Church of Saint Sava in Serbia and shared pics of the beautiful Serbian Orthodox Church. Along with that, she even penned a lengthy note sharing how she was diagnosed with Myositis a year ago and her battle with it. Samantha wrote, “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Called Myositis; Actress Shares Pic from Hospital (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Serbia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)