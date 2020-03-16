Coronavirus Effect: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Suspends all Administrative and Production Work as a Safety Measure Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The effect of Coronavirus will be felt for a very long time. As the world gears up to tackle the aftermath of the COVID-19 virus like recession and economic slowdown, Bollywood too will have its own share of struggles. While the shooting of many movies in east and west alike have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has even suspended all its administrative and production workings. Rs 400 Crore Plus? That's The Loss Bollywood Might Incur In The First Quarter Of 2020, After Sooryavanshi's Postponement.

Dharma Productions' Twitter handle earlier tweeted about the security measures they are undertaking for the well-being of their staff, cast and crew members. The production house has decided to suspend all its daily working until further notice from the government. The move was taken after the Maharashtra Government issued a shut-down notice to malls, theatres, gyms and public swimming pools until March end so as to halt the spread and contain the coronavirus. Lady Gaga’s Instagram Post for Fans Over COVID-19 Outbreak Is a Must See.

Check Out the Announcement

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe. - The Dharma Family pic.twitter.com/6QFpBHW5RR — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 16, 2020

With productions being suspended by the production house, Karan Johar's Takht which was scheduled to go on floors in April will be pushed further. The team was earlier planning to start the shooting in Europe but since the continent was declared as the new epicentre of the virus by WHO, delaying the shoot further only makes sense.