Lady Gaga’s Instagram Post for Fans Over COVID-19 Outbreak Is a Must See

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer Lady Gaga, who recently announced she is under self-quarantine, on Monday urged people to be kind and to take care of each other during the deadly outbreak of novel coronavirus. The 33-year-old singer shared a rather lengthy post on Instagram where she wrote: "This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it's so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can't do this without kindness. Ariana Grande Requests Everyone to Take Coronavirus Seriously, Says ‘It Is Dangerous and Selfish to Take This Situation Lightly’.

And coronavirus is not prejudiced. "The 'Shallow' singer referring to the prevailing situation around the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak, emphasised on filling the space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. "My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control--but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. Coronavirus Effect! Orlando Bloom Returns Home Safely After His Upcoming Series Carnival Row’s Shoot Halts, Urges Fans to Practise Hand Wash.

Check Out Lady Gaga’s Instagram Post Below:

We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time," she concluded.On Sunday, the Grammy-Award winner had put out a message for her followers pitching to practice self-quarantine as the 'kindest, healthiest' thing one could do during the coronavirus outbreak.