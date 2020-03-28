Coronavirus Outbreak: FWICE Asks Amitabh Bachchan for Monetary Help, Actor Yet to Respond

KBC 11 Host Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak in the country is affecting one and all. While we have the liberty to sit at the comfort of our moments, the ones like daily wage warners are walking miles to get to their homes. With no food, shelter or money to live in cities, they are forced to return to their remote village barefoot and this is saddening. Amidst all the chaos, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is doing its bit to support the daily wage earners working in the film and TV industry.

While the government had earlier ordered to shutdown the shootings of TV serials, web shows and films till March 31, the order has been obviously extended till April 31, keeping the 21-day lockdown in mind. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama., to help the workers with their basic necessities, FWICE has sought Amitabh Bachchan's monetary help. BN Tiwari, president of FWICE while speaking to a tabloid has revealed that he had mailed Big B on March 25, the day after the lockdown was announced by PM.

He further elaborated on how in these tough times they had to seek Amitabh Bachchan's help and though the veteran actor is yet to reply, he's hopeful that the actor will lend them a helping hand and more actors will follow the suit. Well, hopefully, the actor will do his bit. Meanwhile, celebs in South are generously donating to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Nithiin are among the many South celebs who have generously donated to help the needy in these tough times.