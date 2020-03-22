COVID-19 Awareness: Salman Khan Reprimands Fans For Not Self-Isolating Themselves (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood celebs are doing their bit by spreading awareness regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They are passing on the word by various ways including #SafeHands Challenge, video messages and by uploading pictures of their quarantine activities. The best way to pass on an important message is through a popular figure and who could be a better choice than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan? The actor recently shared a video of himself speaking about the Do's and Dont's during this outbreak. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Their Pet Are 'Staying At Home' And So Should You! (View Pic).

In his appeal to the large fan-base that he has, he thanked all those people who are currently out their providing basic service to people. He reprimanded fans for not taking the pandemic seriously and being delusional that it won't happen to them. He further asked the fans to follow the simple precautions laid out by the government for everyone's betterment. Check out the video below.

Salman Khan's Appeal

View this post on Instagram @cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc @adityathackeray @rahulnarainkanal A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Hopefully, all the Bhai-fans will won't let their icon down! Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma etc too spoke about the same, urging people to stay at home and stay safe. The B-town celebs also asked the netizens to adhere to the 'Junta Curfew' held in India on Sunday (March 22). As Salman Khan said in the above video, if staying at home is the only thing we have to do to save lives, why not!