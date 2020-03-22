Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Their Pet Are 'Staying At Home' And So Should You! (View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Several countries are facing mandatory lock-downs to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The netizens and the celebs are urging each other to self-isolate and put their quarantine mode on for everyone's safety. Meanwhile, they are also sharing how they are making this period productive by staying at home. The latest one is straight from the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's residence in the US. In her latest snap, we can see her napping on the lap of her singer-husband, Nick Jonas. Deepika Padukone Posts About Eating Healthy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown But Varun Dhawan Has a Fashion Question for Her! .

Of course, the couple indeed looks cute and are setting a right example of 'staying at home' under any circumstance. We can also see her pet having a rest time along with couple. Not many are following this important rule and are showing a callous attitude towards it. The couple also recently sent 'positive vibes' and 'love' to the fans, asking them to take precautions.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ @nickjonas @ginothegerman #stayathome 📸- @cavanaughjames A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

Meanwhile in India, a nation-wide curfew has been declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to everyone to follow the 'junta curfew' that will be held on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. Schools, offices, shops, malls etc have been shut down and everyone is expected to be at home on this day. Some of the Indian artists have collaborated for a digital live performance during this period. Stay tuned with us while we bring more updates from the current situation!