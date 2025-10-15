The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 released today, and the rom-com filled with lots of drama and dollops of comedy stars actor Meezan Jafri as a new entry to the franchise. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Trailer: R Madhavan Plays the Obstacle Between His Daughter Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn’s Love Story in This Hilarious Age-Gap Romance Sequel (Watch Video).

The actor spoke about his equation with Ajay Devgn and also about recreating the actor's iconic split from Phool Aur Kaante in this one. Talking about his equation with the film's cast, "Meezaan", in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, "I am just grateful that I was given the opportunity. Ajay sir is one of the most lovely people I have ever worked with.

Watch ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Trailer:

I was the youngest on set, and they all came to my support. Even when I was doing the split on that car, Ajay Sir came and helped me with my harness." Talking about recreating the actor’s iconic pose from Phool Aur Kaante, Meezaan added, "To be honest, I was very nervous. It’s an iconic pose that belongs to Ajay Sir. I was just grateful that they gave me the opportunity to do something like that in the film. At the end of the day, the credit goes to the makers for writing such a scene and letting me do it. I tried to do it as much as I could. Sir (Ajay Devgn) actually helped me a lot in the scene. I hope people like it. It is actually an impactful entry scene.”

In De De Pyaar De 2, Meezaan will be seen in an interesting character. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Luv Ranjan. It also stars Rakulpreet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Javed Jaffery, and R. Madhavan in important roles. De De Pyaar De 2 will release in theatres on 14th November. ‘Favourite’: Ajay Devgn Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Kajol As She Turns 51; Actress Set To Star in ‘Maharagni’ With This Actor (View Post).

Talking about Meezan Jafri, the actor was last seen in movies like Malaal, Hungama 2, Yaariyan 2, and The Miranda Brothers. In De De Pyaar De 2, he will be seen sharing the screen with his father.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IANS/Youtube). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).