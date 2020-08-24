With the coronavirus around, it has certainly been a rare sight to spot celebs stepping out like they used to before the pandemic although, recently Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together at the airport as they returned from Bengaluru. The couple was seen twinning in denim and we're sure after missing to see their amazing airport look for so long, you're sure to get all excited about these pictures. Deepika and Ranveer have been making sure to spend time with their families amid the pandemic and looks like their recent visit was also for the same. Ranveer Singh Flaunts His New Beefed up Bod on Instagram.

The duo looked cool as they rocked loose denims, particularly Ranveer Singh's flared denim pants are sure to leave you impressed considering how comfortable they look. Deepika was seen sporting a dark blue tee along with denim pants and Ranveer too was seen in a dark black tee. The duo was seen twinning not only in their denim but also were carrying their fanny packs. Of course given the current time, the couple was also sporting the most important accessory at this point, a mask. Ranveer Singh's Monday Mood Picture Will Make You Scream 'SAME'.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Spotted at the Airport:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Amid the coronavirus quarantine time, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have managed to keep their fans entertained by giving them an insight into their lives. From enjoying movie nights to game nights with family, Ranveer and Deepika have spent a lot their quarantine time doing fun stuff. On the work front, their projects have faced delays and hence Kabir Khan's '83 which stars the duo together has now been pushed for a year-end release.

