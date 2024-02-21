Deepika Padukone is the talk of the town right now, as rumour has it that she is PREGGERS! While there has been no official confirmation on Deepika's pregnancy news, The Week has claimed that Deepika is already in her second trimester, fuelling speculation sparked by her midriff-covering attire at the recent BAFTAs 2024. FYI, the actress had worn a Sabyasachi saree for the awards show. Having said that, earlier this year, Deepika, in an interview, had discussed about motherhood. Yes, we are not kidding! Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant? Actress Expecting First Baby With Ranveer Singh, Claims Report.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone reflected on the values instilled in her and her sister Anisha by their parents, Prakash and Ujjwala Padukone. She also revealed her thoughts on starting a family with husband Ranveer Singh. Case in point, when she was quizzed if becoming a mother ‘is something she looks forward to’, Deepika replied, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.” Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Expecting Their First Child? Actress in Her Second Trimester – Reports.

Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant?

Deepika Padukone pregnant with her first child: Sources #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/53kCK2b2IM — THE WEEK (@TheWeekLive) February 19, 2024

Mentioning about her upbringing, she added, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends - they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for almost six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).