Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are said to be expecting their first child. The actress is reportedly in her second trimester. A couple of days back, there was a wave of speculation about her pregnancy as she was seen hiding her midriff at the recently concluded 77th edition of the BAFTA Awards. Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant? Actress Expecting First Baby With Ranveer Singh, Claims Report.

This is not the first time, however, that Deepika has been the subject of pregnancy rumours. Not long ago, the actress had shared pictures from promotions of her latest release, Fighter, and fans went into a frenzy over whether or not she had a baby bump. Many took to the comments section to ask if she was pregnant. Deepika Padukone Shines at BAFTA 2024 in Sabyasachi Saree, Actress Embraces Desi Elegance on the Red Carpet! (View Pic).

Deepika Padukone Pregnant?

Deepika Padukone pregnant with her first child: Sources #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/53kCK2b2IM — THE WEEK (@TheWeekLive) February 19, 2024

Deepika and Ranveer, who first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and reportedly fell in love on the sets of the film, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. They again collaborated with Bhansali, and were seen toghether, in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

