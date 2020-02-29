Deepika Padukone Says, ‘I Would Want to Collaborate with Hrithik Roshan’; Is She Hinting About Krrish 4?

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have never worked together in a film. And if it happens, it would definitely be a delight to watch this duo together on the big screens. Since quite some time there have been speculations doing rounds regarding Krrish 4 cast. It has been rumoured that Deepika is paired opposite Hrithik in the fourth installment. The leggy lass has opened about it during a recent interview, and you’ll be glad to know what DP has said. Deepika Padukone To Work With Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

So when Deepika Padukone was asked whether she’s a part of Krrish 4 or not, she told HT, “That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him.” Yes, she has expressed her desire to work with him in the future. Filmmakers and producers, are you hearing? Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 Will Not Be Directed By Rakesh Roshan?

It was back in October 2019, when Hrithik Roshan had said that soon after War he would be sitting down with his father Rakesh Roshan and re-start (Krrish 4 was put on back-burner due to his father’s ill health) working on the Krrish series. He had said, “Right after War, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more,” reports PTI. Now let’s wait and watch which actress would be paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4.