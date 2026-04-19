Following the announcement of her second pregnancy, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is set to maintain her professional momentum by filming high-octane action sequences for her upcoming projects. The actress, who recently shared the news of her expanding family with husband Ranveer Singh on social media, is slated to continue work on major titles, including the Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka and the Shah Rukh Khan-led thriller King. ‘Raaka’: Shah Rukh Khan To Make Cameo in Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Epic After Turning Down ‘Jailer 2’? Here’s What We Know.

According to an exclusive report by the Hindustan Times, Padukone is balancing her health with a demanding production schedule. While many expected a hiatus following the news, industry sources indicate that the actress has no plans to slow down.

Deepika Padukone To Shoot Through Pregnancy

The upcoming schedule for Atlee's pan-India film Raaka is expected to be physically intensive. Despite her pregnancy, Padukone has already begun work on the project, which marks her first collaboration with both director Atlee and National Award winner Allu Arjun.“Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” a source told Hindustan Times.

The report further emphasises that the production team is prioritising her well-being, stating that "the makers are taking all safety steps for her and adjusting schedules to keep the shoot on track."

Deepika Padukone To Also Shoot for 'King'

In addition to Raaka, Padukone is set to wrap up her remaining portions for the Siddharth Anand-directed film King. The project features a massive ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Industry insiders suggest that the actress is determined to fulfil her existing commitments to ensure both films remain on schedule. King is currently slated for a December 2024 release, while Raaka is being positioned for a major 2027 theatrical window.

DeepVeers Growing Family

The pregnancy announcement came on Sunday (April 19) morning, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child in September 2024.

The news was met with an outpouring of support from the film fraternity, with colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing their congratulations.

Deepika Padukone's Dedication to the Craft

Padukone’s decision to move forward with demanding roles highlights a consistent level of professionalism. During her first pregnancy with daughter Dua, she reportedly filmed the final schedules of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, earning praise from the director for her work ethic. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy: When Bollywood Power Couple Dreamed of Three Kids, Preferred a Daughter.

As she navigates this second pregnancy, her commitment to finishing "intense action" and "high-octane" scenes reinforces her status as one of the industry's most resilient and sought-after performers.

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