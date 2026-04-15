In a significant development for Indian cinema, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to join the cast of Atlee’s upcoming pan-India project, Raaka. The film, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2027. While official confirmation from the producers is still pending, industry insiders suggest that the "Badshah" of Bollywood has agreed to a pivotal guest appearance. ‘AA22xA6’ Is ‘Raaka’: Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Film Gets Official Title, Makers Unveil Stylish Star’s Mysterious FIRST Look on His 44th Birthday (View Post).

SRK in ‘Raaka’?

The reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement surfaced following his highly successful collaboration with director Atlee on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. According to a report by India Today, the actor has already given the green light for a brief but impactful role.“Shah Rukh Khan, who has been working with Atlee on his upcoming film, will reportedly appear in Allu Arjun's Raaka," a source told the publication. This comes just days after reports claimed that the Bollywood superstar has turned down offer of a cameo role in Rajinikanth's upcoming Jailer 2.

"He has confirmed to play a brief role given his association with Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika.”The news has sparked massive excitement on social media, especially since Allu Arjun was originally rumoured to have a cameo in Jawan but had to decline due to his commitments to Pushpa: The Rule. If the reports hold true, Raaka will mark the first time Shah Rukh Khan and the "Icon Star" share the silver screen.

‘Raaka’, a High-Octane Sci-Fi Action

Raaka is being mounted on a massive budget, reportedly exceeding 700 crore, and is backed by Sun Pictures. The film is described as a large-scale sci-fi action entertainer with heavy visual effects. The first-look poster, released on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday on April 8, 2026, features the actor in a rugged, transformative avatar with a wolf-like furry hand and sharp claws. Shah Rukh Khan himself added to the buzz last week, praising the poster on X (formerly Twitter) and calling the project "intriguing and amazing."

A Strategic Crossover

The inclusion of Shah Rukh Khan is seen as a strategic move to solidify the film’s pan-India appeal. With Deepika Padukone playing the female lead, the project already boasts a strong bridge between the North and South Indian film industries. ‘Jailer 2’: Did Shah Rukh Khan Decline Cameo Role in Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Upcoming Action Drama? Here’s What We Know.

While Shah Rukh Khan is currently occupied with his own lead project, King, sources suggest that the timeline for Raaka allows him the flexibility to film his cameo without conflicting with his other commitments. For fans, the prospect of seeing three of India’s biggest stars in a single frame has already made Raaka the "must-watch" spectacle of the coming year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).