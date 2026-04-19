Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have announced they are expecting their second child. The news was shared on Sunday, April 19, 2026, through a joint Instagram post that instantly went viral. The announcement featured a touching photograph of their firstborn daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, born in September 2024, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. The couple captioned the post simply with "evil eye" emojis, sparking a wave of congratulations from fans and film industry peers alike. ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Ranveer Singh and Wife Deepika Padukone Announce Second Pregnancy With Daughter Dua’s Picture; Celebs Congratulate Couple (See Post).

‘DeepVeer’ Announce Second Pregnancy

The announcement marks a joyful new chapter for the couple, who have frequently spoken about their transition into parenthood since welcoming Dua 18 months ago. Their first daughter, whose name means "prayer," was introduced to the public during Diwali 2025. Now, as they prepare to become a family of four, fans have revisited the couple's long-held dreams regarding children and the specific hopes they expressed years before becoming parents.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy With Heartwarming Reveal with Baby Dua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

DeepVeer’s Parenting Wishes

Deepika has been open about her desire for a large family since the early stages of her career. In a notable 2013 interview, she expressed a vision of life beyond the camera, stating that she hoped to be surrounded by "three little kids scuttling about." She consistently emphasised that family "completes" her, often mentioning her goal to balance her superstar career with the joys of "lots of babies."

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, has been vocal about his specific preference for a daughter. During the promotion of his show The Big Picture, he admitted to being enamoured by Deepika’s childhood photos, telling her, "Give me one baby like this one, my life will be set." He has frequently praised the "feminine energy" of daughters, describing them as kinder and more intelligent.

How Deepika Padukone Balances Stardom and Motherhood

The couple’s journey to a second pregnancy follows a period where Deepika has been vocal about the transformative power of motherhood. She recently shared that raising Dua has pushed her out of her "comfort zone," making her more social and patient. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua’s Face for the First Time in Heartwarming Diwali Post (View Pics).

Despite their global fame, the pair has maintained a strict "no-photo policy" for their children to ensure a grounded upbringing. While Deepika is currently slated for upcoming film projects, industry insiders suggest she may adjust her filming schedule toward the end of 2026 as the family prepares for their newest arrival.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).