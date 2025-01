‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Bosco Martis Opens Up About Choreographing Shahid Kapoor in the Peppy Dance Number

Shahid Kapoor is known to be one of the best dancers in the industry. Recently, he gave another breathtaking performance in the Bhasad Macha song from his forthcoming action entertainer Deva. Bosco Martis recently opened up about choreographing Shahid Kapoor in the peppy dance number. He revealed that they created dance moves that suited his character. Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying performance in Bhasad Macha Bosco Martis was quoted saying, “There was a defined body language that he had manicured, and that’s what we dwelled upon. We created dance moves that could suit his character. The free-spirited sequence allowed him to embody this person with free-flowing energy.” ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Netizens Praise Shahid Kapoor’s Electrifying Dance, Call It an ‘Absolute Banger’.

Apart from talented dancer Shahid Kapoor Bhasad Macha also saw an energetic performance by Pooja Hegde as the two tap a foot together. Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri have lent their voices, whereas Vishal Mishra has scored the music for the track. The lyrics for Bhasad Macha have been penned by Raj Shekhar. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the track where he can be seen working on those graceful moves with full enthusiasm. The Jab We Met actor captioned his latest Insta post, "Trigger warning". ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s First Track Sparks Excitement With Their Sizzling Dance Moves and Electric Chemistry (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of a brilliant but strong-willed police officer in Deva. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be seen as a journalist in her next. Made under the direction of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews Deva has been bankrolled by Zee Studios in association with Roy Kapur Films. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the highly-anticipated drama will also feature Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in crucial roles, along with others. While the movie will see camera work by Amit Roy, A. Sreekar Prasad is responsible for the editing. Deva is slated to reach the theatres on 31st January this year.

