After building anticipation with electrifying posters, teasers, and a sneak peek of its first song, Bhasad Macha, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have unleashed the full track—and it’s an instant chartbuster! ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s First Track Sparks Excitement With Their Sizzling Dance Moves and Electric Chemistry (Watch Video).

From the very first beat, Bhasad Macha captivates with its infectious rhythm, urging you to get up and groove. The powerful chant “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” elevates the energy, creating an adrenaline-pumping vibe that demands to be replayed. It’s no surprise that the song has taken social media by storm, with fans hailing it as the perfect anthem to kick off 2025. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor Unveils Teaser, Calls It His ‘Most Challenging Film Yet’ (Watch Video).

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this fiery track:

Absolute Banger

Pure Madness

#BhasadMacha is Pure madness 🥵🔥 From Mauja hi Mauja to Bhasad Macha , Mika's voice works as cherry on cake #ShahidKapoor 's swag and madness , and what a performer n dancer he is Everything going so right for #Deva 🧿 "Deva alla re " pic.twitter.com/GOX6AxDHrT — عزیز (@_oyeaziz) January 11, 2025

Deva ka Dhamakedar Dance

Ye to banger hai #BhasadMacha#ShahidKapoor kya dance karta hai banda .. Deva ka dhamakedar Dance pic.twitter.com/gn3oHAc46f — विधाता (@Vidhaata1) January 11, 2025

Banger

WOW..SUCH A BANGER🔥🔥🔥 The sheer madness 🕺🏻🕺🏻#BhasadMacha is a modern Dhan te naan and proves the potential that #ShahidKapoor has❤️❤️❤️ Kids, this is how you dance and make the people go crazy for you❤️❤️🔥🔥#Deva topping the Box-office 🔥pic.twitter.com/CDbAq73bbm — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) January 11, 2025

It's So Crazy

Shahid Kapoor is a Beast

Shahid Kapoor is a beast! ♥️🔥#BhasadMacha is a chartbuster..🕺🏻#Deva will be a BLOCKBUSTER 👊🏻💥 https://t.co/d6vfxxjBQq — That BULLISH Guy! 😎 (@i_Prathit) January 11, 2025

Directed by celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller, releasing on January 31, 2025, it has already sparked unparalleled excitement, thanks to Bhasad Macha.