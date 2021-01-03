Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has shared a video of her practice session for her upcoming concert. After a long break due to the pandemic, she will perform on January 10. "Can't wait to be back on the stage! Book your tickets now and meet me on 10th Jan," she tweeted. Her fans are equally excited, with one tweeting: "Eagerly waiting", and another writing: "I can't wait". Dhvani Bhanushali Feels 2020 Has Been a Great Teacher, Says ‘I’m Truly Content with My Work This Year’

The "Vaaste" singer had earlier said she has surprises in store for her fans. "One of the best parts of having this career is getting to meet my fans and watch them sing along with me during my live shows and concerts. Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Promises To Show A Different Side Of Her In 2021 As A Musical Artiste

Check Out Dhvani Bhanushali's Tweet Below:

Can't wait to be back on the stage! Book your tickets now and meet me on 10th Jan at your nearest PVR🐥https://t.co/MR3mekBmCP pic.twitter.com/rdklv44nyW — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) January 3, 2021

I have always looked for ways to give back the love I have received. I'm looking forward to 2021, as I have many surprises for my audience," Dhvani had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).