Mumbai, July 3: The share market will reopen on Thursday, July 3, for the trading day after ending on a declining note on Wednesday. Amid this, traders and investors gear up for the trading session on June 3. RVNL (NSE: RVNL), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), Nestle India (NSE: NESTLEIND), Avenue Supermarts (NSE: DMART), Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK) and PVR INOX are among the shares that may remain in focus on July 3.

Indian equity indices ended lower on July 2 with Nifty below 25,500. At close, the Sensex was down 287.60 points or 0.34% at 83,409.69, and the Nifty was down 88.40 points or 0.35% at 25,453.40. Scroll down to check the list of stocks to buy or sell on July 3. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 2, 2025: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, July 3

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) continued to slip for the second consecutive session on June 2. The stock fell 0.77% to settle at INR 392.60. At this closing price, it has declined 8.23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC)

Hindustan Zinc has contributed INR 189.63 billion to the exchequer as per the company’s 8th Tax Transparency Report. The report reinforces Hindustan Zinc’s steadfast commitment to nation-building and transparent governance. South Indian Bank Share Price Today, July 02: Stock Edges Up After Q1 Business Update Shows 8% YoY Growth in Advances, 9% Rise in Deposits.

Nestle India (NSE: NESTLEIND)

Nestle India has expanded its Maggi noodles capacity by adding a new production line at its Sanand factory in Gujarat, investing INR 105 crore to meet growing demand.

Avenue Supermarts (NSE: DMART)

The Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts expects a standalone revenue of INR 15,932 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from INR 13,711.87 on June 30, 2024.

Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK)

Yes Bank Limited announced that Pankaj Sharma, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, had tendered his resignation on April 4, 2025, to pursue his career aspirations and pursue opportunities outside the Bank. The Bank has relieved Pankaj Sharma from his duties effective from the close of business hours on July 2.

PVR INOX (NSE: PVRINOX)

PVR INOX plans to add around 200 screens in two years at an investment of up to Rs 400 crore, its Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said on July 2.

