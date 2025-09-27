Watching the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final might just get better for fans in India! As we all know, it is the very first time in the history of the Asia Cup tournament that there's going to be an India vs Pakistan final and expectedly, there's a lot of excitement and buzz going around about the IND vs PAK final. The Dubai International Stadium, which has been the host of the last two IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup 2025, will host the India vs Pakistan final as well on Sunday, September 28 and the blockbuster showdown is set to get underway at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). But fans can watch the IND vs PAK final in cinema halls as well! When Was the Last Time India vs Pakistan Final Happened in a Major Tournament? Check Details Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Yes, you read it just right. PVR Inox will provide IND vs PAK live screening reportedly across 100+ cinema halls in India and it certainly is going to be a cherishable experience for the spectators. Well, not just the fact that fans will be able to watch IND vs PAK on big screens, which will be a good viewing experience, the whole India vs Pakistan final is set to be live screened without any ad breaks! Hence, fans can keep a close eye on every bit of action that transpires on the field in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. PVR Inox had put out on social media posts for IND vs PAK live screening of the group-stage and Super 4 round matches and that is set to continue in case of the final as well. India vs Pakistan Final History: A Look at Past Results, H2H Record of IND vs PAK Grand Finale Matches Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Summit Clash.

PVR Inox to Provide IND vs PAK Live Screening of Asia Cup 2025 Final Across 100+ Cinema Halls in India

PVR INOX TO SCREEN ASIA CUP 2025 FINAL – INDIA VS PAKISTAN – ACROSS 100+ cinema halls across India #AsiaCup2025 — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) September 26, 2025

Here's How You Can Watch IND vs PAK on PVR Inox

In case of the last two IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches, PVR Inox had shared links for fans to book their tickets at their preferred cinema hall to watch the India vs Pakistan match live screening. And that same process will be applicable for the IND vs PAK final as well. Fans can visit the PVR website or their mobile application to purchase their tickets to watch the IND vs PAK final on the big screen and enjoy a totally ad-free experience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Media houses), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

