Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf faced several hurdles amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The film, directed by Karan Sharma, was initially scheduled to release in theatres on May 9, 2025. However, the makers decided to skip the theatrical release and premiere the movie directly on OTT. This decision prompted multiplex chain PVR-Inox to file a legal case against them, demanding INR 60 crore for breach of contract. Amid this, it was revealed that the makers have now cancelled Bhool Chuk Maaf's OTT premiere, opting for a traditional theatrical release. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’: PVR Inox Sues Makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film After Cancellation of Theatrical Release Amid India-Pakistan Conflict – Reports.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ To Arrive in Theatres?

Due to the India-Pakistan military tension, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was planned for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, will no longer make its premiere digitally. The movie is reportedly back on track for its theatrical release. According to a report in Pinkvilla, "The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVR Inox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi will now release in the theatres on May 23, 2025." It was also shared that the makers will begin the promotional campaign for the film starting May 15.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’:

The source further revealed that "while the standard digital release window for a Bollywood film is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks, on June 6, 2025, as per the court's directive." An official announcement regarding the release date is expected to be made shortly. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Controversy: Bombay High Court Restrains OTT Release of Rajkummar Rao’s Film Amid Legal Battle With PVR Inox - Reports.

Directed by Karan Sharma and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav and Jay Thakkar in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).