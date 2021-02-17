Dia Mirza’s wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi had turned out to be a surprise for all her fans. The actress had remained tight-lipped about her rumoured relationship with her now husband. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot as per Hindu rites on February 15 in Mumbai. It was a low-key event attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Dia shared a few pictures on social media from her beautiful wedding ceremony. Fans were left awestruck to see the bride and groom and the beautiful setup, but what also caught everyone’s attention is the female priest officiating the couple’s wedding rituals. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi On Their Wedding! Actress Says, ‘So Happy For You D’.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding was presided by an elderly female priest named Sheela. She was seen chanting mantras and performing rituals as per the Hindu rites. Just like Dia Mirza, there were many others who were proud and happy to see a female pandit officiating a wedding. Newly married Dia has shared a heart-warming post thanking Sheela Atta for conducting her wedding rituals. She wrote, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality”. Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Photos from Her Wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia Mirza On Generation Equality

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding was a simple and beautiful affair. The wedding ceremony took place at the garden area of the actress’ residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani, Freishia Bomanbehram and other close pals of the actress were seen in attendance.

