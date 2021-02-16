Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday posted snapshots from her wedding to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple had tied the knot on Monday. "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us," Dia wrote with the wedding photographs she posted on Instagram for her extended family. Dia Mirza Weds Vaibhav Rekhi: The Bride Looks Pretty in a Red Banarasi Saree (View First Pics)

In one of the photos, Dia and Vaibhav can be seen exchanging garlands, while in another photo, they take 'pheras', in yet another photo, the bride and groom are seated in front of the holy fire while an elderly female priest recites mantras. Dia chose a gorgeous red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun, adorned with a gajra. Groom Vaibhav turned out in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta. Dia Mirza and Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi’s Wedding Festivities Begin; The Actress Shares A Lovely Picture Of Her Mehendi

Dia and Vaibhav at the Mandap!

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's Varmala

Duo Taking Saat Phere

The Bidaai Ceremony

Check Out Dia Mirza's Tweet Below:

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

Industry colleagues and netizens showered love and wishes. Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Esha Guupta, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Salim Merchant were among Dia's B-Town colleagues who posted congratulatory messages for the newly-weds. This is Dia's second marriage. She was married to filmmaker Saahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019.

