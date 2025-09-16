Patna, September 16: Bhojpuri actress and social media influencer Vannu D Great, aka Sheela, has accused YouTuber Mani Meraj of abandoning her after marriage. Vannu D Great has also claimed that Mani Meraj had multiple affairs and forced her into sex. She claimed that the YouTuber also gave her death threats on multiple occasions. According to Vannu D Great's Instagram account, she is currently hospitalised.

In a tearful video posted on Instagram, Vannu alleged that Meraj, who has over 7.1 million Instagram followers and is trying his luck in Bhojpuri films, trapped her in a relationship, exploited her physically, converted her religion and married her in secret. She now claims that Meraj has abandoned her and is preparing for a second marriage. Pune Horror: Man Has Forced Sex With Estranged Wife, Then Squeezes Haldi-Kumkum Smeared Lemon Into Her Private Parts in Black Magic Ritual Over Alimony Row in Pimpri Chinchwad.

“He used to say, you are my wife, if I will not force myself on you, then with whom will I force myself,” Vannu alleged in her video, accusing him of repeated abuse.

The influencer, a resident of Punjab's Ludhiana, said she regrets converting to Islam under pressure and trusting Meraj, Navbharat Times reported. She also claimed that when she went to meet his family in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, she was threatened. According to her, Meraj’s father told her that “the police and the chief are on their side” and nothing could be done against them. Unnatural Sex by Husband With Wife Without Her Consent Not Rape but Punishable Under Section 377: Allahabad High Court.

Vannu alleged that Meraj’s phone has been switched off since September 9, 2025, and he is currently absconding. She further accused his family and associates of shielding him. Despite her claims of having “all the proof” of their relationship, Meraj is allegedly denying even knowing her. “We were together for more than two years, but today he is saying he doesn’t even know me,” she said.

The influencer, visibly emotional, admitted that many people had warned her earlier. “Everyone said one day I will come live and cry. I didn’t believe it. Today, that has come true,” she said.

