Rani Mukerji’s gritty crime thriller Mardaani 3 continues to show remarkable stamina at the box office. On its 38th day of release (the sixth Sunday), the film earned a steady INR 20 lakhs, pushing its total domestic net collection to approximately INR 50.55 crore. Despite facing competition from newer releases like Border 2 and O'Romeo, the third installment of the YRF franchise has officially become the highest-grossing film of the series, surpassing the lifetime collections of both Mardaani (INR 36 crore) and Mardaani 2 (INR 47.57 crore). ‘Mardaani 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s Film Opens to INR 4 Crore in India Amid ‘Border 2’ Competition.

'Mardaani 3' Shows Strong Hold

The film saw a characteristic weekend jump, proving that the urban multiplex audience remains loyal to Shivani Shivaji Roy’s latest mission.

6th Friday (Day 36): INR 13 lakhs

6th Saturday (Day 37): INR 20 lakhs

6th Sunday (Day 38): INR 20 lakhs

Total India Net: INR~50.55 crore

Total Worldwide Gross: INR~76.85 crore

'Mardaani 3' Becomes Franchise’s Biggest Hit

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is the first film in the franchise to cross the INR 50-crore mark in India. While the film had a controlled budget of INR 60 crore, its steady performance over six weeks, coupled with strong non-theatrical recoveries (digital and satellite rights) has led trade analysts to label it a successful venture for the studio. ‘Mardaani 3’ Release Date: Rani Mukerji-Led Action Movie Set to Hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Ani Mukerji Returns As Shivani Shivaji Roy

In this installment, Rani Mukerji reprises her role as SP Shivani Shivaji Roy, investigating a harrowing case involving 93 missing girls. The film's release on January 30, 2026, was briefly overshadowed by a marketing controversy when social media rumours regarding real-life missing person statistics in Delhi were linked to the film's promotion. YRF issued a formal statement denying any intentional sensationalism, affirming their "ethical and transparent" history as a production house. With its 38-day run, Mardaani 3 has cemented Rani Mukerji's position as a powerhouse performer capable of anchoring a female-led action franchise across over a decade.

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