Rani Mukerji is set to return to digital screens as the fearless IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the Mardaani franchise. Following its theatrical premiere on January 30, 2026, the film has sustained a steady run at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the series. Now, fans who missed the gritty crime thriller in cinemas are preparing for its arrival on streaming platforms. 'Mardaani 3' Box Office Day 38: Rani Mukerji’s Thriller Crosses INR 50 Crore Mark, Becomes Franchise’s Biggest Hit.

'Mardaani 3' OTT Update

Mardaani 3 is reportedly scheduled to make its digital debut on Netflix on March 27, 2026. The release follows the industry’s standard eight-week theatrical window, allowing the film to maximise its box office potential before moving to home viewing.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mardaani 3’:

As part of a multi-year partnership between Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Netflix, the streaming giant has secured the global digital rights for the film. The movie is expected to be available for streaming from midnight on the release date, joining its predecessors, Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), which are already on the platform.

‘Mardaani 3’ Plot and Cast Details

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the third chapter finds Shivani Shivaji Roy investigating a disturbing new case involving a "beggar mafia" and the mysterious disappearance of 93 young girls over a period of three months. The story is being hailed as the "darkest and most intense" instalment of the trilogy.

The film features a notable cast, including Rani Mukerji as senior IPS Officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, Mallika Prasad as "Amma," the franchise's first female primary antagonist, Janki Bodiwala as Constable Fatima Anwar, Jisshu Sengupta and Indraneel Bhattacharya in supporting roles.

‘Mardaani 3’ Box Office Success

The film has resonated strongly with audiences, collecting approximately INR 50.68 crore in India as of March 2026. This milestone makes it the most successful film in the Mardaani franchise, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Mardaani 2 (INR 47.57 crore). ‘OMG 3’: Did Rani Mukerji Quit Upcoming Film With Akshay Kumar Due to Creative Differences With THIS Person? Here’s What We Know.

Reacting to the success, Rani Mukerji stated that the franchise serves as a "voice for every woman who refuses to be silenced." While the commercial success has sparked discussions regarding a potential Mardaani 4, director Abhiraj Minawala has clarified that the team will only move forward with a sequel once a suitable and impactful script is finalised.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).