Bollywood actress Disha Patani is once again in the spotlight after being seen multiple times with Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwiinder, triggering fresh rumours about a possible relationship. A recent video of the duo holding hands at the airport has gone viral, fuelling online speculation, although neither of them has officially confirmed the reports. Who Is Talwiinder? Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend and Punjabi Singer Known for Never Revealing His Face in Public.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder Spark Dating Speculation – Watch Video

Viral Airport Video Fuels Online Buzz

The clip was reportedly captured by paparazzi as the two returned to Mumbai after attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Within hours, the footage spread across social media platforms, with fans and gossip pages debating their relationship status. In the circulating video, Disha and Talwiinder are seen walking closely together at the airport, with Disha briefly holding his hand. The moment quickly caught the attention of internet users.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder Age Gap

According to available information, Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1992, making her 33 years old. Talwiinder, born on November 23, 1997 is currently 28 and will turn 29 later this year. This places the reported age difference between the two at approximately five years, a detail that has also become a talking point among fans online. Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Duo’s Appearance at Mumbai Airport Sparks Buzz (Watch Video)

Disha Patani’s Past Relationships

Disha Patani’s personal life has frequently made headlines. She was earlier linked to actor Tiger Shroff, and despite reports of their breakup, the two have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and professional respect. The actress, known for films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Malang, remains one of the most followed celebrities on social media, making any update about her personal life a topic of public interest.

Who Is Talwiinder?

Talwiinder, born as Talwinder Singh Sidhu, hails from a Punjabi Jat Sikh family in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab. He began singing at the age of four and later spent time in both Punjab and San Francisco, influences that shaped his unique musical style. He is known for blending Punjabi sounds with electronic, hip-hop, alternative pop, and experimental elements such as trap, lo-fi, boom bap, drill, and synth-pop. One of his most distinctive traits is his masked or painted face during performances, concerts, and music videos. When asked about his masked identity, Talwiinder has shared three main reasons behind the choice, including paying tribute to his father, who was a painter. Disha Patani Calls Herself the ‘Luckiest’ As She Shares Adorable Glimpse of Life With Her 6 ‘Baby Monsters’ (See Post)

Talwiinder's Rising Popularity

Talwiinder started his career by releasing music on platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube, where he uploaded original tracks and covers. He released his debut album Misfit in October 2024, featuring 13 tracks and multiple collaborators. Over the years, he has gained significant popularity with songs such as Khayaal, Dhundhala and Kammo Ji, building a loyal fan base and strong streaming numbers. He currently enjoys a massive social media following, with around 6.7 million followers on Instagram. Despite the growing buzz, neither Disha Patani nor Talwiinder has commented on the dating rumours. Until an official statement is made, the speculation remains unconfirmed.

